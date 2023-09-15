Pioneer box pushing technology-based Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 to be inaugurated by Prime Minister on Sunday

The inauguration of the extension of the Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector – 21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday, September 25 will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 station is an underground facility which will now be connected directly with important landmarks of the city such as Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the New Delhi Railway station. In a first for Delhi Metro, the box-pushing method was used to construct a Metro tunnel. Earlier, this technology had only been used to construct pedestrian subways.

The new Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 station is an underground facility which will now be connected directly with important landmarks of the city such as Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the New Delhi Railway station. The station has been constructed underground using conventional cut-and-cover technology. The 2.008 kilometre-long tunnel connecting the Dwarka Sector 21 station with the new station has also been constructed using the cut and cover technology apart from an 82.43 metre stretch below the Urban Extension Road – II which was built using the box pushing method.

A total of eight trains comprising 6 coaches will be available on the entire Dwarka Sector – 21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 Metro section on Airport Express Line corridor. Trains will be available at a frequency of 10 minutes on this section.

Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 KMPH in March 2023 to a remarkable speed of 120 KMPH. The total journey from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will take about 21 minutes. The travel time between New Delhi and Dwarka sector 21 has been reduced from 22 minutes to 19 minutes. In addition to serving the convention centre, this new station will also provide Metro connectivity to the residents around sector 25 of Dwarka and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram.

Length Advertisement Approx. 2.2 kilometres Depth 17 metres from the surface Gauge Standard Gauge Entry & Exit 7 nos. Colour Code Orange Escalators 22 Lift & staircases 8 (carrying capacity of 20 persons). High-capacity lifts have been installed in this station. The carrying capacity of lifts in the earlier stations of the Delhi Metro network is either 8 to 13 person per lift. 14 numbers of wide staircases have also been provided for smooth passenger movement. Coach Platform length 6 coaches Platform Screen Door Full Height Platform Screen Doors Facilities for Divyangjan/ visually impaired person Ramps, lifts. Tactile pathways, separate toilets with emergency buttons etc.