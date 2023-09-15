Pioneer box pushing technology-based Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 to be inaugurated by Prime Minister on Sunday

PM demonstrates India as a country to bring globe together: Kant
The inauguration of the extension of the Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector – 21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday, September 25 will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 station is an underground facility which will now be connected directly with important landmarks of the city such as Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the New Delhi Railway station. In a first for Delhi Metro, the box-pushing method was used to construct a Metro tunnel. Earlier, this technology had only been used to construct pedestrian subways.
The new Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 station is an underground facility which will now be connected directly with important landmarks of the city such as Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the New Delhi Railway station. The station has been constructed underground using conventional cut-and-cover technology. The 2.008 kilometre-long tunnel connecting the Dwarka Sector 21 station with the new station has also been constructed using the cut and cover technology apart from an 82.43 metre stretch below the Urban Extension Road – II which was built using the box pushing method.
|
Length
|
Approx. 2.2 kilometres
|
Depth
|
17 metres from the surface
|
Gauge
|
Standard Gauge
|
Entry & Exit
|
7 nos.
|
Colour Code
|
Orange
|
Escalators
|
22
|
Lift & staircases
|
8 (carrying capacity of 20 persons). High-capacity lifts have been installed in this station. The carrying capacity of lifts in the earlier stations of the Delhi Metro network is either 8 to 13 person per lift. 14 numbers of wide staircases have also been provided for smooth passenger movement.
|
Coach Platform length
|
6 coaches
|
Platform Screen Door Full
|
Height Platform Screen Doors
|
Facilities for Divyangjan/ visually impaired person
|
Ramps, lifts. Tactile pathways, separate toilets with emergency buttons etc.
