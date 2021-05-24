A PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court against Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Niti Ayog, and the Government of India, seeking a reconsideration of the prevalent treatment protocol and change of “wrong treatment protocol” for mild cases of Covid-19.

The PIL sought to convince the court to direct ICMR to investigate, hold clinical trials and change the Covid-19 treatment protocols, if necessary. Independent research by a charitable trust “Niramaya Research” questioned the efficacy of antipyretics in the treatment of viral infections, especially Covid-19. It stated there has been no clinical trial on the efficacy and safety of antipyretics usage in the treatment, and all the medical literature and animal trials suggest against the use of it and appeal to hold human clinical trials.

The new hypothesis in this research that suggests “prescribed immunomodulatory effects of the medication seek to tamper and damage the homeostatic mechanism of the human immune system leading to complications, and shows the correlation of the same complications in COVID-19 related mortalities.”

It said research papers from medical journals like PubMed, Lancet, Elsevier, etc. provide scientific evidence indicating that the medications being prescribed in mild cases are leading to complications and increase in morbidities.

The PIL appealed that ICMR issue recommendations against the use of unnecessary medication, also to avoid wrong prescriptions. It claims, violating ICMR recommended protocol many doctors are prescribing tampering medication that includes the use of steroids and antibiotics in mild cases.

The petitioners include Vivek Sheel Aggarwal, chairman, Niramaya Research, Dr. Sanjay Jain, Dr. Anu Garg, and Bhasvar Aggarwal, an independent researcher. Senior advocate Sachin Puri is representing the petitioners in the court along with Senior Advocate Jagdeep Singh Bakshi.

Praveen Kumar Sharma and Amitesh Bakshi have filed the Petition.