People want change in North East Delhi: Kanhaiya Kumar

INDIA bloc candidate for North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday said people want change as the incumbent MP and BJP nominee Manoj Tiwari “neglected” the constituency in the last 10 years.

Addressing a public meeting at the DDA Ground in GTB Nagar here, in presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, on the last day of campaigning, he said, “After interacting with the people of North East Delhi, it has become very clear that people want change as the sitting MP of BJP (Manoj Tiwari) totally neglected the constituency in the past 10 years.”

“People and all parties have joined hands in North East Delhi to end BJP’s authoritarian rule, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did not bother to visit the trans-Yamuna area in the past 10 years, was forced to come here when he realised that the BJP candidate is losing the election,” Kumar said.

He asserted that the fight in North East Delhi is between the one who works and the one who doesn’t work.

Referring to Congress manifesto, Kumar said, “Congress will implement its 5 Nyay and 25 guarantees without any hiccups which will help improve the lives of youth, women, farmers, labour and the downtrodden.”

The North East Delhi parliamentary seat is set to witness a direct contest between Tiwari and Kumar.

The polling for seven parliamentary seats including North East Delhi is scheduled to take place on 25th May.