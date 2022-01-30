The doctors of capital successfully treated a 37-year-old man, who had been unable to walk for several years due to severe knee and hip joint problems by performing a double knee and double hip replacement surgery.

Dinesh Kumar, a Delhi resident, has suffered from severe joint deformity for the past 15 years. He had severe crippling deformities, which rendered him immobile for several years and prevented him from performing normal daily tasks.

He’d already had multiple knees and hip surgeries but even after that was bedridden for a long time. The patient had progressive pain, swelling, and deformity of the left knee joint, which was exacerbated by standing and walking.

Kumar was diagnosed with Psoriatic Arthropathy and Secondary Osteoarthritis of the left knee. It’s a condition in which uncontrollable psoriasis affects joints.

He came to Aakash Healthcare as a last resort after losing all hope. Following that, Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Director, and Head, Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement, and Spine Surgery, performed bilateral hip and bilateral knee replacements in stages.

“We began the joint correction with hip joints and worked on one side at a time. Following that, rehabilitation was completed. Once he recovered, the other side’s hip joint was operated on. In the knee joints, there were old infected knee implants. We removed them and then managed both knee joints individually with a specialized customized implant-based knee replacement. After two years of rigorous treatment, the patient is doing well. His knees are erect. He can carry out all of his daily activities normally,” says Dr. Chaudhry.

The patient is doing well and can walk a short distance wearing knee braces. The hospital’s medical team is in constant contact with him, assisting him in his efforts to regain mobility.

During the rehabilitation process, the patient has been extremely helpful. Despite having such a severe crippling deformity, his spirit has always been very strong. He has actively participated in all of the treatments including physiotherapy.

“I’m feeling better and can take a few steps without assistance. I’m very confident and happy now” says Dinesh Kumar, the patient.