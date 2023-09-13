Parties Outline Agendas: From enhancing women safety to providing free metro passes

Candidates in the lead-up to the DUSU elections are vigorously advocating their platforms through manifestos, pamphlets, and rallies. They are addressing various pressing concerns faced by DU students.

Addressing the ABVP rally today, Akshit Dahiya, former DUSU President and ABVP member, emphasized their commitment to lowering campus accommodation costs and offering free bus and metro passes to DU students.

This election marks the first time that students of all years are eligible to vote, presenting a challenge of awareness for the parties.

Shubham Chaudhary, an NSUI candidate, while talking to The Statesman, identified the significant issue of escalating academic fees. “The fees has tripled since the time I first got admission in DU and hence fees hike is our main issue,” told Chaudhary.

However, Woman-related issues were seen taking center stage in the election with all the parties making big promises regarding increase in hostels for girls to enhance safety around women colleges.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Akshit Dahiya said, “While other parties merely profess feminism, our track record demonstrates a proactive stance on women’s safety, which we pledge to continue.” Whereas, Chaudhary stressed upon women safety saying that they will ensure more PCRs in the campus.

Other key focuses encompass stopping discrimination on the basis of caste, race, religion or language, fee burden, enhanced infrastructure, and the provision of supplementary exams for those failing a subject.

The final list of nominated candidates will be published on tomorrow (September 14) by 6 pm while the final list of candidates will be announced by September 15 by 3 pm.