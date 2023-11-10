Overnight rain in Delhi brings much-needed respite from toxic air

After braving unprecedented air pollution with all its attendant ill effects for full ten days, residents of the national capital took a long sigh of relief on Friday as overnight rain and improved wind speed brought down the air pollution level by two levels, i.e. from ‘severe’ to ‘poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday measured 279 which fall under ‘poor’ category.

With a significant drop in the AQI level, by 158 points, the intensity of air pollution was eased to a great extent much to the delight of the people living in Delhi and neighbouring cities who had not expected the change in weather.

Several areas in the city that had clocked AQI levels above 460 on Thursday were now under 300 mark, including Punjabi Bagh- 284, Nehru Nagar-283, and RK Puram-278.

The CPCB data released this evening on Delhi’s air quality was based on readings from 35 out of 40 air monitoring stations across the city.