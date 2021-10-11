One Covid-19 patient loses life in Delhi

One Covid-19 patient died in the national capital on Sunday as it recorded 29 fresh cases of such infections with 58,989 tests conducted across the city, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

Today was the second day of October when Delhi reported the loss of life by a coronavirus patient. One such fatality was recorded on 2 October also.

The positivity rate was 0.05 per cent. Fifty-eight patients of Covid-19 who recovered after proper medication were discharged by different hospitals in the city.

In all, there were 347 active cases and the patients getting treatment as home isolation cases numbered 97.

The number of containment zones was 102, the health bulletin pointed out.

As many as 1,54,320 persons were vaccinated during the past 24 hours and those who got their first vaccine dose were counted to be 54,573.

The cumulative count of persons who got their both vaccine doses was 64,99,651, the bulletin added.