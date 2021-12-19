Omicron: DDMA, Delhi govt to hold review meeting on Monday

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Delhi government will hold a review meeting on Monday in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and its new variant, Omicron, in the national capital for past few days, according to a notification issued by the DDMA.

Those who will be present during the meeting include Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul. The meeting will be held in the online mode.

Delhi, which has so far identified 22 cases of Omicron, is the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, where 40 persons have so far been found to be infected by the new variant of Covid-19.

According to sources, the meeting will shed light on the overall coronavirus situation in the city. Omicron cases were for the first time detected in South Africa in November.

Delhi, which recorded 86 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of 66,096 tests conducted on Saturday, has been experiencing an increase in the number of coronavirus-infected cases since December 14, when the single-day count of such infections rose to 45 from 30 on December 13. The number of such fresh cases on December 15 jumped to 57 and to 85 on December 16, 69 on December 17 and 86 on December 18.

The total number of Omicron cases rose to 20 on December 17 and 22 on December 18.