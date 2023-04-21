Follow Us:
  1. Home » Cities » Delhi » Old mortar recovered from public drainage in Delhi

Old mortar recovered from public drainage in Delhi

Accordingly, police teams reached the spot and the area was cordoned off. The site was covered with sand bags,” said a senior police official.

IANS | New Delhi | April 21, 2023 6:06 pm

Old mortar, public drainage, Delhi

Photo: IANS

An old mortar was recovered during the cleaning of a public drainage in Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area on Friday, an official said.

According to police, an information regarding recovery of a suspected explosive device was received around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff, who were cleaning the public drainage in Kapashera village near FIMT college.

“They had discovered the suspected article while cleaning the drain following which they informed police. Accordingly, police teams reached the spot and the area was cordoned off. The site was covered with sand bags,” said a senior police official.

“The bomb disposal squad of NSG has also been summoned on the spot. The mortar appears to be an old one,” the official added.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Woman shot at in Delhi court, rushed to hospital
Delhi: 8 injured after building collapses due to LPG cylinder blast
3-storey building collapses in Delhi's Tagore Garden