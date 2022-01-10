Number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi falls, but positivity rate rises

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi on Monday came down to 19,166 from 22,751 on Sunday following 76,670 tests conducted across the city during the past 24 hours. However, the positivity rate rose to 25 percent from 23.53 yesterday obviously because the sample tests were fewer in number compared to the other days as Sunday was a holiday.

The count of deaths due to the coronavirus infection was 17 as was the situation the previous day, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

There were 65,806 active cases of the virus, but 44,028 patients were getting medication in the comfort of their homes under the home isolation system.

The patients admitted to different hospitals numbered 1,999 and 1702 of them belonged to Delhi. A total of 503 patients were getting oxygen support and 65 were fighting for their life on the ventilator. As many as 443 patients were admitted to the ICUs of the city’s hospitals.

Of the 14,355 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, 12,356 beds remained unoccupied.

Those who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours numbered 25,030 and 16,901 were those who were administered their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of the people has got both vaccine doses was 1,16,20,965.

The city now had as many as 14,200 containment zones.