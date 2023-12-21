Now, properties can be registered anywhere in Delhi

In a significant decision to make the process of property registration more transparent and easy, the Delhi government has adopted an “Anywhere Registration” policy.

Once cleared by the lieutenant governor, the people of Delhi will be able to register their property at any sub-registrar office as per their convenience as announced by Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the Kejriwal Government’s “Anywhere Registration” policy would eliminate compulsion for people to go to a specific sub-registrar office for property registration.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved this scheme, and the file has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for notification, the Revenue minister added.

This policy will save people from long queues to register their properties, and will ensure transparency and thereby help curb corruption, the minister added.

She said with the decision sub-registrars across the city would now work as joint sub-registrars, and their jurisdiction will cover entire Delhi.

With this move, everyone will be able to easily schedule online appointments at any of the 22 Sub-Registrar Offices in Delhi to register their property, Atishi said, adding that the policy is focused on providing convenience, transparency, and curbing corruption for the public.

Individuals will not be restricted to a specific Sub-Registrar Office for property registration now.

She said many complaints about the sub-registrar offices were reaching CMO that mentioned long queues and the long time taken to book an appointment, and also over corrupt practices at the said offices.

Another complaint that often comes to the CMO is about the corruption in many of these offices, and middlemen who demand money, and people are forced to pay them to get their registry work done.