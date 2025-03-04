No vipassana, Kejriwal going to manage party in Punjab: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday that AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is going to Punjab to manage the party, strategise for Rajya Sabha seat and not for Vipassana (meditation) as claimed by the party.

He alleged that Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi are two unique politicians who may not benefit the public much but certainly spend public money on their annual physical upkeep and entertainment.

“Kejriwal takes a secret week-long or ten-day break every year in the name of Vipassana, Rahul Gandhi goes on confidential foreign trips twice a year, ignoring the concerns of the country and his own Congress party,” he claimed.

The BJP leader called it unfortunate that the AAP national convenor has not learned any lesson from his defeat and is now getting social media posts issued by his close journalist friends about his alleged Vipassana trip to Punjab. “He is not going for any Vipassana, it seems he is heading to Punjab to manage the weakening Aam Aadmi Party there and to strategise for securing Rajya Sabha seat,” Sachdeva claimed.

He said more than Vipassana, Kejriwal needs to repent and apologise to the people of Delhi.