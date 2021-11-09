No rise in Covid-19 fresh cases due to Diwali

The fear of a spurt in Covid-19 cases owing to Diwali proved to be ill-founded as the positivity rate came down to 0.06 per cent on Monday with the national capital recording 25 fresh cases of the virus infection out of 41,304 tests conducted during the past 24 hours.

The virus infection cases detected on Sunday were 47 and the figure was 36 on Saturday. The count of such patients was 32 out of 22,603 tests done on Friday, a day after the celebration of Diwali.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, no coronavirus patient was reported to have died and 48 patients who recovered were discharged by different hospitals.

There were 165 home isolation cases in the city and active cases of Covid-19 were counted to be 342.

Delhi had 9,094 vacant hospital beds out of 9,246 beds reserved for such patients.

The number of people who got jabbed during the past 24 hours was 44,292 and those given their first vaccine dose numbered 15,618. The cumulative count of the vaccination programme beneficiaries having got their both vaccine doses was 75,93,536.