No exit from Rajiv Chowk after 9 pm on New Year’s Eve: DMRC

In a bid to ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve, 31st December 2021, exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards.

In a press statement issued by the Delhi Metro, after 9 pm, no exit will be allowed from Rajiv Chowk.

“However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station,” said Delhi Metro spokesperson.

It stated that commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro trains are already running with only 50 percent seating capacity and there is no provision of standing for commuters in view of the yellow alert issued by the Delhi government due to rising covid cases.

The latest restrictions imposed by DDMA authorities restrict public transport to run with 100 percent capacity.

In an official statement, DMRC on Tuesday had said, “In view of the COVID-19 guidelines, travel will be allowed only up to 50 percent seating capacity inside the trains. No standing passenger will be allowed. Entry into Metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates to ensure compliance with the guidelines.”

Due to restrictions imposed, long queues were seen outside a few of metro stations including Laxmi Nagar and Akshardham.

The DMRC network’s current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations, including the NoidaGreater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.