New Delhi Railway Station Gold Smuggling Case: supplementary chargesheet filed by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a supplementary chargesheet against Vaibhav Sampat More and Ravindra Vishnu Jadhav, accused in the New Delhi Railway Station Gold Smuggling Case.

The NIA had registered the case following the seizure of 83.621 kilograms of smuggled gold at New Delhi Railway Station on 16 September last year.

A chargesheet was filed by the counter-terrorism agency against 11 accused persons on 18th March this year.

The investigations revealed that the accused persons had conspired and were part of a gang having international linkages for smuggling gold into India. The gold was initially smuggled into Guwahati for further delivery to gold dealers in New Delhi.

Further investigations into the case are expected to reveal fresh details, the counter-terrorism agency said.