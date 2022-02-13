Follow Us:
New Covid-19 cases come down to 804 in Delhi

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1. 50 per cent.

SNS | New Delhi | February 13, 2022 8:40 pm

Representational Image (iStock photo)

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Delhi dipped to 804 on Sunday from 920 on Saturday with 53, 719 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The positivity rate yesterday was 1. 68 per cent.

The city lost another 12 lives due to the virus infection, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,072, it said. There were 13 such casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 3,926 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

