NDMC’s schools reopen from Monday

In view of decline in both fresh Covid-19 cases and positivity rate in Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council ( NDMC) has reopened all their Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya and Navyug School from Nursery to class eighth from Monday as per the guidelines issued by the Union Government, NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay informed.

Upadhyay said NDMC had issued an advisory containing all necessary directions and general instructions to all Head of Schools and Head Mistress for opening of schools in off-line mode in respect to all classes.

He said there are students of Nursery and KG who would be coming to school for the first time since their admission due to closure of the schools for the last two years.

The NDMC vice-chairman further informed that in view of the pandemic, the classrooms are properly sanitized and cleaned along with the arrangement of benches and desks and chairs in proper order.