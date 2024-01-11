NDMC secures 7th spot among cleanest cities in Swachh Bharat survey

The New Delhi area, falling under the administration of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), has earned the seventh position under the “cleanest cities” category in the annual cleanliness survey.

The results of the Swachh Bharat Survekshan 2023 carried out across the country were declared on Thursday.

In the survey, Indore and Surat topped the “cleanest cities” chart while Navi Mumbai retained its third position.

Vice-Chairman of the NDMC Satish Upadhyay credited the entire team of the civic body for securing the 7th rank as a clean city within Union Territory at the all India category under the “Swachh Survekshan 2023” and for the remarkable “5 Star Garbage Free City Ranking” and “Water Plus Certification”.

He called it the result of unwavering commitment to cleanliness and civic excellence of the team.

This coveted award was conferred on the NDMC on Thursday during a special ceremony organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi.

Upadhyay gave the credited the award to the dedication and hard work of the employees and senior officers of the NDMC.

Acknowledging the vital role played by the NDMC team, VC highlighted their important role in organizing international events like the G20 Summit within the NDMC area. “It is because of the hard work of our employees that we are able to organize global platform events, ensure the convenience of our guests and maintain the standard of a world-class municipality in a world-class city,” Upadhyay said.

He expressed his desire for NDMC to achieve the top rank in the coming years by making significant progress from 9th position last year to 7th position this year. “We must continue with our unwavering dedication to providing the best all-round services to the people of New Delhi while striving to achieve the pinnacle of cleanliness and civic excellence,” said the NDMC VC.