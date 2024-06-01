NDMC organises Suvidha camp to redress public grievances

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday organised a Suvidha camp to provide information, facilitation, and grievance redressal services for the benefit of its residents.

As many as 69 grievances were received from the public in the camp by the officers concerned, the civic body said.

“Most of the grievances of the residents in the New Delhi area pertained to the Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax and Estate departments,” the MCD said.

Besides, hundreds of local residents and service users visited the camp to obtain information regarding the NDMC’s civic services, it said.

“The people discussed their grievances face to face with the officials of various NDMC departments for expeditious resolutions. Grievances requiring policy-level decisions were thoroughly discussed, and likely timelines for their resolution were provided,” the civic body said.

Over a hundred officers from 30 NDMC departments were present at the camp for on-the-spot redressal of people’s grievances. The help desks of various departments were supervised by their respective heads.

Apart from organising the Suvidha camps, the NDMC has also launched a ‘Jan Suvidha Portal’ as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users. The portal can be used for lodging grievances, tracking their status, and giving feedback.