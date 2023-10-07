NDMC organises Suvidha camp to redress public grievances

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday organised a ‘Suvidha’ camp for grievance redressal of its residents.

As many as 45 grievances were received from the public in the camp, according to a statement issued by NDMC.

“Most of the grievances of the residents of the New Delhi area pertained to the Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax and Estate departments,” it said.

Besides hundreds of local residents and service users visited the camp to obtain information regarding NDMC civic services, the statement said.

“All public grievances were discussed face to face by the public with the officials concerned of various NDMC departments for expeditious resolutions. Grievances requiring policy level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal,” the NDMC said.

Over 100 officers of 30 departments of NDMC were present in the camp, the release said.

Help desks of various departments were supervised by heads of the departments, it added.

NDMC also launched a ‘Jan Suvidha’ portal as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents. The portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their status and for giving feedback.

Grievances can also be uploaded through social media platforms.