NCB seizes 50 kg heroin, Rs 30 lakh cash from Shaheen Bagh

Three days before the Eid festival, Delhi Zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced to have seized 50 kg of “high-quality” heroin from a residential premise in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

The NCB sleuths arrested a suspect but did not disclose his name for the reasons better known to it. The NCB suspects its international link.

Deputy Director General (DDG) Operations of NCB, Sanjay Singh, said that the seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and drug money is suspected to be channelled through hawala.

The seized consignment is 50 kg high-quality heroin, 47 kg suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs drug money in cash counting machines and other incriminating materials from a residential premise concerned.

The 47 kgs of suspected narcotics have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

He further added that the drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags and were wrapped in packets of e-commerce companies.

The NCB also raided many locations in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, due to suspected links with this international drug syndicate.

The syndicate smuggled goods to India through the sea, and border routes, wherein they would hide heroin in legitimate goods and cargo.