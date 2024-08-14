NBCC commemorates ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

In observance of ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, NBCC (India) Limited on Wednesday organised an exhibition, depicting poignant sufferings and pain of millions of people owing to partition, at World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi and East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi.

The event aimed to honour the memories of those affected by the partition and reflect on this significant chapter in history.

The exhibition showcased a compelling array of historical photographs, personal testimonies, and artifacts from the period surrounding the partition of India.

Attendees were invited to engage with exhibits that portrayed the profound impact of the partition on individuals and communities, offering a solemn reminder of the human cost of this historic event.