Navneet Rana seeks action against Sanjay Raut

Independent MP from Maharashtra Navneet Rana has written a letter to Delhi Police, seeking action against Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP for leveling allegedly baseless allegations against her.

She demanded that Raut should be booked under the SC/ST Act.

She lodged the complaint against Raut with the Delhi police as her house is in New Delhi’s North Avenue area.

In the complaint she said, “I belong to the Scheduled Caste. In 2014 I fought the elections against the Shiv Sena leader on a reserved seat. Since then activists and leaders of the Shiv Sena have been threatening me and spreading rumours that I have forged my caste certificate. They are after me because my caste is Chambhar.”

She further said, “Raut called me and my husband ‘Bunty and Babli’. He called us 420 with the intention to defame us in our community. On April 22 and 23, when I was at my home in Khar area, Raut sent his party workers to my home who not only created a ruckus but also threatened me with dire consequences. They had brought an ambulance and didn’t let me go out of my home. Raut in fact went on saying that he would bury us 20 feet deep.”