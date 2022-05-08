National Survey validates Delhi Congress’ stand that liquor consumption behind 70 pc of domestic violence: DPCC president

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chaudhary Anil Kumar on Sunday said what Delhi Congress has been emphasizing for the past many months, ever since the AAP government in Delhi liberalised the Liquor

Policy to make easy availability of liquor, has been validated by the National Family Health Survey 5, which noted that 70 percent of domestic violence, with women bearing the brunt of the attacks, was on account of liquor consumption.

The DPCC president alleged the Delhi government has taken huge amounts from the liquor mafia in kickbacks to liberalise the liquor policy, which has

not only shattered domestic peace, but also brought economic ruin to many families, as the breadwinners and unemployed youth have become addicted to liquor.

“The city government has not only allowed 3-4 liquor outlets in every ward, but also extended liquor shop timing, to make liquor available almost round-the-clock, and with the latest government order to extend bar/restaurant timing till 3 a.m, the crime graph, particularly crimes against women, will soar in Delhi,” he said.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised to end the reign of the liquor mafia before coming to power, but the lure of thousands of crores in commission from the liquor mafia, became too irresistible for him, to liberalise the liquor policy, blatantly flouting all his principled postures,” the DPCC president said.

“The liquor mafia is wantonly misusing rules and regulations to allow various free schemes in liquor sales to make the youth liquor addicts,” he said.