National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022

The National Museum will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 at the National Museum in the national capital from 16th-20th May.

On the occasion of the International Museum Day 2022, the National Museum is offering a mixed bag of online and offline activities and events, designed for both young and adults, during the five days.

The exciting line-up of activities include Teachers’ Training Workshop in collaboration with CCRT, Dwarka; Mata Sundari College, Delhi and Indian Culture portal. This would be followed by a one-day Museum Educators’ meet which would see the participation of various central and state government museums across Delhi.

The Museum is collaborating with the Heritage Lab, Flow India, Access for All and ‘Heritage for the Educators’ meet. The Educators’ Meet is NM’s pilot initiative, which has been conceptualized with an attempt at bringing government museum educators together on one platform to share and discuss about opportunities, challenges and their achievable solutions.

The National Museum will be open for extended opening hours on May 18, 19 and 20th i.e. from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. And keeping this in consideration, the museum has designed gallery walks lead by curators, consultants and senior NM walk leaders, hands-on activities for children and activity counters for walk-in visitors, a special session with NM conservators etc.

The museum is also organizing dedicated walks and activities for children representing different NGOs.

Every evening there will be special live performances in the National Museum Auditorium. All performances will start at 7:00 pm each day.

International Museum Day is celebrated by museums across the globe on May 18th, with the aim to generate awareness about the significant role of museums in community building, national and international cooperation as well as cultural exchange.