National Capital identifies 28 fresh cases of Covid-19 with zero death

The city identified 28 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday with zero death attributed to the deadly virus, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The tests conducted were 63,302 in number. Fresh virus infection cases reported yesterday numbered 41 when 68,624 tests were done.

The positivity rate came down to 0.04 per cent from 0.06 per cent on Saturday. Like most other days during the current month, no one died due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi.

One death was recorded on 18 September, another one on 16 September and yet another on 7 September.

Forty-five patients who got cured of the Covid-19 infection were discharged by different hospitals.

The bulletin pointed out that there were 387 active cases in the city and 130 patients were being treated under the home quarantine system.

The national capital had a total of 11,876 hospital beds but only 222 beds remained occupied.

Those who got benefited by the vaccination programme and took their first vaccine dose during the past 24 hours were 2,03,537 and the cumulative count of the fully vaccinated persons who had taken both vaccine doses was 47,89,506.