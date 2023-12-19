Mystery surrounds death of male nurse in his NE Delhi house

A male nursing staff member was found dead in North East Delhi’s Usmanpur in mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

According to a police official, the information about the death of the male nurse came in from the hospital where he worked in the morning. “A deep incised wound size 12 cm X 7 cm was found on the right side of the neck. A case of murder has been registered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police North East Delhi Joy Tirkey said.

The wife of the deceased told the police when she woke up this morning, she found him lying in a pool of blood outside the toilet beside a knife.

He was rushed to the emergency ward of a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctor.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Ramji Lal Kumawat, who worked as a nurse with the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, while his wife Sudha Kumawat worked as a guest teacher.

According to his wife, they, along with their children, had returned from Jaipur, Rajasthan after attending a wedding on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday at around 12.30 am before going to bed.

Sudha further said that the couple was married for 12 years and had two sons aged 11 and 8 years, and hailed from Rajasthan’s Seekar.

Further probe in the case is underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, another unidentified male body aged about 30-35 years was found on the roadside near the Community Centre, West Gorakh Park, Welcome in North East Delhi. The body with four stab wounds, including one on the left side of neck and three on the chest, was wrapped in a quilt.

According to police, a case of murder has been registered in this regard and movement of passersby, suspects and vehicles is being examined in CCTV footage for a breakthrough in the case.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, police said, adding that investigation was also underway in the matter.