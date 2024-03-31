Murder mystery solved; accused in Shastri Park case nabbed, gun recovered

The Delhi Police have cracked a murder case of a 22-year-old Mustakim, who was shot in the chest on March 26 after being caught in an argument between his friend and his ex-wife’s boyfriend at North East Delhi’s Shastri Park area, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, Yaseen, was nabbed from the Pili Miti area in Welcome after multiple police teams conducted raids in several areas of North East Delhi. The weapon used in the murder, a semi-automatic pistol, loaded with three live rounds, was also recovered from his possession.

During the initial phase of the probe, the police came to know about Yaseen’s previous involvement in four more criminal cases and learned that he was associated with other criminals in the area.

Advertisement

On sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed that he wanted to marry Ishrat but did not do so due to her husband’s repeated visits to her place at odd hours.

On the fateful day when Sohail once again visited the place along with Mustakim, Yaseen and Sohail got into a heated exchange and the accused opened fire at the latter. Though Yaseen aimed at Sohail, as he ducked to save himself the bullets hit Mustakim in his chest.

Sohail, a friend of the deceased, is the one who filed the complaint regarding the murder. Since Yaseen fled the spot, the police teams had to face difficulty in tracing him. However, assessing the gravity of the incident, the operations wing of NE District was roped in for a speedy probe.

A team including officers of the special staff under the supervision of ACP operations and the DCP North East collected intelligence from local informers and mounted technical surveillance.

CCTV footage from a large number of cameras was thoroughly scanned and analysed from across the vicinity of the crime scene to trace the escape route of Yaseen.

On the basis of the gathered information, the team conducted multiple raids at various possible hideouts of the accused in Delhi, UP, and NCR.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, DCP NE Delhi Dr Joy Tirkey added.