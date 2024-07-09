Motorists face a harrowing time as rains throw traffic in Delhi out of gear

With rains lashing many parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, motorists faced harrowing times as waterlogging at many places led to severe traffic snarls.

The city received 30.8 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), enough to throw traffic out of gear leaving motorists struggling to reach their destinations.

Traffic movement was restricted at Azad Market underpass in the carriageway from Azad Market towards Shastri Nagar in the morning due to waterlogging. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on social media platform X.

The traffic also took a hit on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice versa due to waterlogging, the Traffic Police said, advising motorists to plan their journey accordingly.

The movement of traffic was also affected on MB Road in both the carriageways from Khanpur T-point towards Hamdard T-point and vice versa due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi inspected the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) control room in an effort to improve complaint handling. She asked the citizens to use the #MCD311 app for faster resolutions of their issues.

Meanwhile, the rain did bring a little respite from heat with pleasant weather much to the relief of the residents. However, the relief proved to be short-lived as humidity levels shot up and was pegged at 84-92 per cent, the weatherman said.

According to the IMD, the city is expected to receive light rain on Wednesday with the sky remaining generally cloudy.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 26 and 34 degrees C, respectively, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) New Delhi’s forecast.