Mother of four strangled to death by husband in NW Delhi

A 40-year-old man has allegedly strangulated his wife to death in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh suspecting her loyalty, the police said here on Wednesday.

On the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the couple had a tiff over an alleged extramarital affair of the woman. Following a heated exchange between the two, the man, identified as Umeed, a carpenter by profession, strangulated his wife, Shabnam, in a fit of rage.

As the Shabnam fell unconscious, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Advertisement

A case of murder is being registered in this connection, police said.

In her death, Shabnam left behind four children, including a nine-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

The couple has three children from their marriage of seven years. It’s said her husband suspected her to be involved in an extramarital relationship with another man.

Further probe was underway in the matter, the police said.