MoHUA Chairman inspects construction work of RRTS corridor

Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, and Chairman NCRTC Manoj Joshi along with Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC, today, inspected the ongoing construction work of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The visit started from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station which is being developed by NCRTC as a mega transport hub. Joshi was apprised about the Multi-Modal-Integration scheme for seamless commuter movement at this RRTS station where all the three RRTS corridors of Phase 1 will converge and will also be interoperable.

RRTS stations will be seamlessly integrated with other modes of transport such as metro stations, bus terminals, and Indian Railway stations, wherever possible, through walkways, lifts, escalators, underpasses, etc.

He also overviewed the construction of RRTS bridge over the Yamuna River and Anand Vihar RRTS station site. MD NCRTC apprised Secretary about how Anand Vihar RRTS station is being uniquely designed for efficient multimodal integration.

Secretary was also informed that four Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) will be working in Delhi. Two from Anand Vihar towards New Ashok Nagar and two from Anand Vihar to Sahibabad. The first TBM (सुदर्शन 4.1) has already been launched for its journey in the last month.

During his visit to one of the Casting Yard for the project, it was explained that how Precast technique is being extensively used in the implementation of RRTS to obtain high-quality concrete and optimization of the construction period

The Secretary also reviewed the Ghaziabad Receiving Sub Station (RSS), built for supplying power on the priority section of the RRTS corridor. He inspected the installation of state-of-the-art systems and sophisticated electrical equipment.

Further, Joshi visited the Ghaziabad RRTS station site, which will hold the distinction of being the highest and largest among the 25 stations on this corridor as the RRTS alignment crosses over the Delhi Metro viaduct and a flyover at this location.

Secretary interacted with the on-ground engineers and understood their challenges in the implementation of the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut corridor.

The visit concluded at the RRTS Duhai Depot, wherein Secretary reviewed the construction progress, Admin building, ongoing electrical work, track laying activities, and the prototype of RRTS train.