Missing minor girl rescued from North East Delhi

A 14-year-old minor girl, who had gone missing from the Janta Mazdoor colony of the Welcome area of North East Delhi was rescued from a house nearby. She was abducted by a couple, named Shahjad and Afsa, who lived in the same locality, was beaten up by locals for committing the crime.

Following a PCR call received about the incident at the Welcome police station, a hunt for the missing girl was launched which ended in her rescue.

A case under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

An official said a medical examination of the girl is under process following which she would also undergo a counseling session after the medical.