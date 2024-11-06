Missing minor girl rescued from North East Delhi

Two held for supplying illegal arms in city
The Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully dismantled an interstate arms trafficking network by arresting two illegal arms traffickers and recovering 10 country-made pistols from their possession.
Following a PCR call received about the incident at the Welcome police station, a hunt for the missing girl was launched which ended in her rescue.
A 14-year-old minor girl, who had gone missing from the Janta Mazdoor colony of the Welcome area of North East Delhi was rescued from a house nearby. She was abducted by a couple, named Shahjad and Afsa, who lived in the same locality, was beaten up by locals for committing the crime.
A case under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act was registered against the accused.
An official said a medical examination of the girl is under process following which she would also undergo a counseling session after the medical.
