Ministry of Education seeks report from JNU over clash among students on Ram Navami

Ministry of Education has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in connection with the clash between students that took place at the university campus on Ram Navami on April 10.

This followed a tense day between two groups of students – Left activists and ABVP members. Source of Education Ministry told ANI that Ministry on Monday took note of unrest in Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus and had asked the administration to submit details of the entire incident.

Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified people in a case of violence inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that resulted in the injuries of six students.

While the JNU administration said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus.

Earlier on Sunday, a scuffle between two student groups was reported at JNU allegedly over-serving of non-veg food during Ram Navami. The police on Monday registered a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint),509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.