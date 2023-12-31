Mewat-based gang behind ATM heist busted; kingpin nabbed

The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an inter-state gang of criminals involved in ATM breaking with the arrest of its kingpin identified as Mohammad Jahid, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the gang was based in the Mewat region with its kingpin belonging to Haryana’s Nuh, who had previous involvement in 15 criminal cases across Delhi and other states, including breaking of 14 ATMs in Delhi, MP, Haryana, and Assam.

The police have identified the remaining members of the gang, and efforts are being made to nab them, a police official said.

Jahid is a habitual offender and was also declared Proclaimed Offender in two cases against him.

The police have cracked a case of ATM breaking in Delhi, a police official said.

Interestingly, Jahid was apprehended by the special cell team while he was said to be on his way to Guwahati, Assam to allegedly execute another ATM heist, while his associates awaited his arrival in the North Eastern state, the police said.

Police teams which were tracking the gang received an input about a gang member’s arrival at Palam, New Delhi, on December 25 evening, and consequently, a team laid a trap near Palam Airport, and ended up nabbing Jahid.

It was revealed during the probe that his associates had recently stolen Rs 7.5 lakh from an ATM in North East Delhi’s Welcome area, and a case was also lodged for the incident.

The police informed that the members of this gang used to identify unguarded ATMs in less-lit and isolated areas, and thereafter conduct a thorough reconnaissance of the area.

They would sprinkle black paint on the CCTV cameras after entering the ATM booths and would also wear face masks and monkey caps to conceal their identities.

To cut open the ATM machines, they would use gas cutters and then extract the cash trays out.

The gang used stolen SUVs like Creta, Scorpio and others affixed with fake registration plates, in commission of their crimes, the police said.