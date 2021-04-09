Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Friday said that the MCD school teachers are getting affected by COVID-19 due to severe negligence by BJP ruled MCD. He said that MCD teachers sought sanitization of schools but the BJP ruled MCD is not paying attention.

Pathak said that the BJP ruled MCD is neither paying the salaries of their employees nor giving any medical facility. He said that the AAP demands that the BJP ruled MCD should immediately fulfill the demands of the teachers.

“BJP ruled MCD cannot take care of their own employees how will they take care of the citizens of Delhi,” he added.

In his statement on Friday, Pathak said that MCD is not sanitizing the schools which put their teachers in a vulnerable spot against coronavirus.

He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has inconvenienced the employees of MCD through its non-payment of salaries, bonus, not providing medical facilities and now not sanitizing schools even in the face of the rising cases of coronavirus.

“Neither are the employees taken care of, nor is any work completed. The people of Delhi and employees of the MCD suffer the negligence and incompetence of the BJP ruled MCD,” he said.

In the face of the rising cases and negligence by the BJP ruled MCD, teachers have become increasingly vulnerable and are falling prey to corona. The entire family of a teacher from Wazirpur school got infected by corona even as teachers continue to demand proper sanitation in schools, Durgesh Pathak added.

Demanding sanitisation of schools, Durgesh Pathak said, “I want to urge MCD incharge and BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta ji not to endanger the health of teachers and children due to their own negligence.”

“It is clear that the BJP-ruled MCD cannot take care of its own employees, let alone the people of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party urges the BJP ruled MCD to fulfill the demand of their teachers and sanitize schools as soon as possible. The BJP ruled MCD is unable to take care of the people of Delhi, the least it can do is take care of its own employees,” he added.