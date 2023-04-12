MCD meeting on April 26 for election to mayoral posts

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on April 26 for the election to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

An official MCD notice said, “The Ordinary April (2023) Meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, 4th floor, A-Block, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, New Delhi for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.”

Earlier on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had said that Mayor Shelly Oberoi has set the date of April 26 for the mayoral polls.

Talking to a news agency, Bhardwaj, who is a nominated member of MCD, had said, “It is necessary to conduct the election in April. Incumbent Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 as the date for this.”

Bhardwaj, however, had refrained from commenting about the name of the party candidate for the mayor’s post.

“The matter regarding standing committee members’ election is pending in the court. I have no idea about the party’s candidate for the mayor post, and a final decision on the same will be taken by the party’s high command,” he added.

AAP leader Shelly Oberoi completed her 38-day tenure as a Delhi Mayor on March 31. As per the norms, the election process needs to be completed before April 30.

Earlier this year, Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to the political bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. They met for the first time on January 6, second on January 24 and last on February 6.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 last year and the results were announced on December 7. The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats out of 250.