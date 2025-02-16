MCD launches night sweeping to make city’s markets litter, garbage-free

In an effort to maintain cleanliness in Delhi’s markets, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Ashwani Kumar has directed all Zonal Deputy Commissioners to ensure daily night sweeping and cleaning of 312 markets identified by it, an official statement said on Sunday.

The markets earmarked for night sweeping include Chandni Chowk, Krishna Nagar Lal Quarter, New Friends Colony, Srinivaspuri and other prominent markets on a sustained basis.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to ensure that the city’s markets are free from litter and garbage ensuring a clean and pleasant experience for citizens and visitors alike.

Advertisement

As part of this initiative, deputy commissioners have been instructed to assign a senior officer, at least an executive engineer (EE) or above from the engineering side, and an administrative officer (AO) or above from the administration side, to oversee the night sweeping operations in each zone.

These officers will be responsible for inspecting the night sweeping activities and ensuring that the markets are clean and tidy.

Kumar has also directed the DCs to take market associations on board and involve them in the cleaning process. Strict action will be taken against littering and fines will be imposed on those found guilty of littering such places.

This collaborative approach aims to promote a sense of responsibility among stakeholders and ensure that the city’s markets remain clean and hygienic.

The civic body stressed that it is committed to provide a clean and healthy environment for its citizens, and this initiative is a step in that direction, and the corporation is confident that with the cooperation of market associations and the public, it can achieve its goal of making Delhi’s markets cleaner and more hygienic.