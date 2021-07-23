Markets in Delhi's Tilak Nagar shut till July 27 for Covid norms violation

As the Covid appropriate norms continue to be flouted at markets in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered the closure of different markets in Delhi for specific periods.

According to a DDMA order on Friday, Delhi’s Tilak Nagar market will remain closed till July 27.

Several markets in the Tilak Nagar area have been closed, following Covid protocol violations, said DDMA officials.

Jitender Singh, the Patel Nagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate, has issued an order to shut Tilak Nagar markets comprising Mall Road, Main Market, Mangal Bazar Road, Old Market and fruit market area, following reports of shopkeepers and people not following Covid appropriate behaviour.

“It was reported that general public/shopkeepers of the market are not adhering to health protocols which may accelerate the Covid positivity rate in multiple ways and the market may be the hotspot in future for spreading Covid-19,” the DDMA order said.

The order said a report was received from the Tilak Nagar Station House Officer that a physical inspection on July 22 revealed that, “DDMA guidelines/Covid protocols were not followed in Tilak Nagar market and it was recommended that the markets be closed for at least three to five days to avoid the spread of the virus again.”

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30 in view of the second wave of the pandemic. Phased unlocking of the city started as the Covid-19 situation improved.

Markets were allowed to reopen on June 7. However, repeated incidents of Covid protocol violations have led to the temporary closing down of several markets across the city, including those in Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Janpath, Kamla Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.