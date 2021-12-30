Man stabbed over illicit affair in Delhi, 2 held

Three people stabbed a 24-year-old man to death in the national capital over his illicit relationship with a married sister of one of the accused, an official said here on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Zuber, Zafar and Aditya of Seema Puri.

Zuber and Aditya have been arrested.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said a PCR call was received on Wednesday around 5 p.m. stating that some boys are stabbing a man near B-253, Ration Wali Gali, Old Seema Puri in the city.

Based on the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and found that the injured man, identified as Shahrukh, was already taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The hospital declared the victim as brought dead.

“Accordingly case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 & 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Seema Puri police station,” the DCP said.

During investigation, several CCTV footages were examined to identify the perpetrators.

“Several teams of cops were constituted and multiple raids conducted to nab the accused,” the official said, adding that two of the accused have already been arrested while a manhunt has been launched to nab the others.

As per a video of the horrific incident accessed by IANS, the three accused possibly stabbed the victim for over a dozen times in the broad day light in front of several people.

In the 1-minute video, one of the accused can be seen badly hitting the victim’s head with a steel chair following which he collapses.

“Further investigation is being conducted for recovery and the arrest of the third accused,” the official added.