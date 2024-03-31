Man killed, another hurt after gas pipeline catches fire in Burari

A man died while his associate sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out in an Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline in Pradeep Vihar area of Burari in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The duo, who belonged to an authorised service provider of IGL, was repairing the gas pipeline when the incident occurred, the police said.

According to reports, Raj Kumar suffered burn injuries and was initially rushed to Burari Hospital where doctors referred him to LNJP for treatment.

Another worker, identified as Parveen, succumbed to his injuries on the spot, the police said.

A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard, a police official said.

The Police Control Room (PCR) received information at 10.53 pm on Saturday that a fire had broken out in an IGL pipeline at Pradeep Vihar, Ibrahim Pur.

On reaching the spot, the police saw the blazing pipeline and cordoned off the area immediately. Two fire tenders that were pressed into service extinguished the fire.

Subsequently, the police searched for the labourers nearby. During inquiry, they learnt that two workers, namely Raj Kumar and Parveen, were present at the site of the fire.