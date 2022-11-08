Man crushed to death with stones and bricks in South West Delhi

A 45-year-old man has been reportedly crushed to death by stones and bricks in South West Delhi. His dead body was recovered near the ‘Sanjay Van’ crematorium located in the area of Kishangarh police station.

The incident is said to have occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, at an isolated place in Sanjay Van area.

On information, a police team reached the spot and took the body to the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumar (45), a resident of Mehrauli, South Delhi. He is survived by wife and four childrens.

A case of murder has been registered at the Kishangarh police station and investigation in the matter has been initiated.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Delhi), Manoj C, a PCR call was received on Tuesday morning at around 9am at Kishangarh police station, stating that a dead body was lying near the “Sanjay Van” crematorium.

At once a police team reached the spot and recovered the body with a crushed head. Different police teams have been constituted to trace the accused involved in the murder.