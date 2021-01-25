Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s reaction against the BJP activists’ slogan, “Jai Shree Ram” has made herself a laughing stock, said the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh here today.

Referring to the chief minister’s reaction to the chants of “Jai Shree Ram” from the audience during yesterday’s programme in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Ghosh remarked, “Didimoni is aging. She is losing patience easily. Actually she has reduced herself to a laughing stock by reacting in such a manner. I like to remind her that many of our party colleagues have been put behind bars simply because they are into BJP and they uttered ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan. So, Didimoni (read Mamata Banerjee) got the treatment she deserves. Articulating the name of God Ram is no offence.

“She seems to be inspired by Lalu Prasad Yadav (the RJD leader and formerly Bihar CM). For no apparent reason she says that she is ready to serve jail term. It expresses her disappointment this way. Now time has come for her to remain in jail”, the BJP leader said.

“If she (Mamata) feels irritated at the utterance of the slogan, she should not come out of her home. The slogan has been so popular that it has been a household cry in Bengal”, said Ghosh.

The Bengal BJP chief also jeered at the chief minister’s suggestion of India having four capitals. “She is asking for four capitals. It’s because she has no chance to be the Prime Minister. So, she has no chance to go to Delhi. If there are four capitals, she thinks she can fulfill her ambition as part time PM. But we shall not allow that too,” said Ghosh.

The state Congress president, Adhir Chowdhury, however, did not subscribe to the view held by Ghosh on the issue of Mamata Banerjee’s reaction to “Jai Shree Ram” slogan in presence of PM Narendra Modi.

“We might have political differences with Trinamool Congress party and its chief, Mamata Banerjee but she is our chief minister after all. Moreover, she is a woman. The BJP’s slogan was used to humiliate her. This is not acceptable”, said Chowdhary, also the Congress MP from Behrampore.