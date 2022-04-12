Main Market Chowk now named as “Rakesh Bhardwaj Chowk” in Majlis Park

The main market Chowk of Majlis Park area under Adarsh ​​Nagar assembly constituency has now been named as “Rakesh Bhardwaj Chowk”.

Shri.Rakesh Bhardwaj was a senior editor accredited by Press Information Bureau of Government of India from past two Decades. Shri Rakesh Bharadwaj died during the Corona period. Starting his career with Jansatta, Shri Bhardwaj, Founder of Action India Media Group, had over 4 decades of experience in journalism. He was also the National Vice President of the Media Federation of India. He was also associated with the Indian News Paper Society. Apart from this, he was associated with dozens of organizations across the country working for the upliftment of media personnel and under privileged people of the society.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, former Union Health Minister and MP from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, attended the naming ceremony as the chief guest.

On this occasion Dr. Harsh Vardhan on behalf of Rakesh Bhardwaj Memorial Trust also distributed wheelchairs to Divyangjan and sewing machines to Divyang women for making them Independent and Self reliant.

At the same time, Naveen Tyagi, Chairman Civil Line Zone, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Standing Committee President Jogiram Jain, Keshavpuram District President Raj Kumar Bhatia, former MLA Jai Prakash Yadav, former MLA Neeldaman Khatri, Adarsh ​​Nagar councilor Garima Gupta, and a large number of dignitaries and officials attended the program.