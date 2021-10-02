Mahatma Gandhi showed the path of truth, non-violence and righteousness not only to India but to the entire humanity: Arvind Kejriwal

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a massive portrait commemorating the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre at the Delhi Legislative Assembly. On Saturday Kejriwal paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The CM sought the blessings of both the towering leaders on behalf of the two crore people of Delhi and the entire country at their memorials today. Kejriwal said that Mahatma Gandhi showed the path of truth, non-violence and righteousness not only to India but to the entire humanity. He said that Shastri Ji’s simple life, honesty, and efficient leadership are inspirational for every generation of our society.

A ‘Prarthana Sabha’ held in their memory where the Chief Minister sought the blessings of the two towering leaders for the peace and prosperity of the two crore people of Delhi, as well as the entire country. Besides the CM, Speaker Mr Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Speaker Ms Rakhi Birla and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party were present at the occasion to pay their respects to both the leaders.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Mahatma Gandhi Ji and Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji both dedicated their lives for the betterment and upliftment of our country. Their contribution to the past, present and future of this country is immeasurable. The Delhi Government is trying its best to follow their ideals and walk in the path of their vision through its model of governance.”

The CM also took to Twitter to pay tributes to their legacies and said, “My humble tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. The thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi show the path of truth, non-violence and righteousness not only to India but to humanity.”

“I congratulate Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel for coming up with such a heartfelt commemoration to the Jallianwala Bagh. This artwork will continue to remind us of the pain and suffering our ancestors had to go through, the struggle they had to go through to bring freedom to our country,” the CM said.

Replying to a media query he said, “It is high time, the Centre should agree to the demands of the farmers. There is no point in saying we’ll hold talks. The farmers have fixed, routine demands which are very valid. They should take back the three laws now.”