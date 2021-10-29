LoP writes Amit Shah to find out ways to bring MCD out of financial crisis

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has requested Union home minister Amit Shah to find out ways to bring the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi out of the financial crisis.

In a letter to the Union home minister on Thursday, Bidhuri alleged that Municipal Corporations of Delhi is going through a serious financial crisis and the Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party has deliberately created such a miserable situation so that Corporations find it difficult to perform their duties.

Delhi government is doing narrow politics, so, the Central government has been requested to direct Lt. Gov. of Delhi to take immediate steps for the formation of the Fifth Finance Commission in Delhi.

This is also necessary because the municipal polls are going to be held early next year, Bidhuri stated in the later, adding when the new House will be formed, municipal Corporations should not face financial crisis.

The Delhi government has to constitute the Fifth Finance Commission in 2020 but the government did not constitute, Bidhuri later alleged in a press statement. It is the commission that decides in what proportion the taxes will be determined by the Delhi government to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, alleged Bidhuri. The Delhi government has deliberately not formed the Fifth Finance Commission so that the three municipal corporations can be kept in financial trouble, he alleged.

It is the constitutional responsibility of all states to form the Fifth Finance commission whereas the Fourth Commission was formed in 2016, said Bidhuri. Due to this, the Municipal Corporations of Delhi are not getting their due share from the state taxes, he alleged.