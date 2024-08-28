Light to moderate rainfall recorded in Delhi-NCR

Light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR for the second consecutive morning on Wednesday.

Areas such as Vasant Vihar, and Chanakyapuri received a good amount of rainfall while various other areas on the outskirts witnessed light monsoon showers.

Meanwhile, a drizzle was reported in the national capital while the sky remained overcast throughout the day.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, some more showers are expected during the night. The Weather Department predicted light to moderate rain with a cloudy sky for the next two days.

A total of 10 mm rainfall was recorded in the national capital while the relative humidity stood at 85 percent at the time of filing this story.

Following the rains, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality index was below 100 in most of the areas which lies under the moderate category.

There were no major traffic disruptions due to the rain but vehicles on the Mehrauli-Gurugram road had to wade through waterlogged roads which were cleared later.