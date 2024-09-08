Light rain cools the city with a little waterlogging in some areas

Rains on early Sunday morning and afternoon brought down the temperature of the national capital while certain areas reported waterlogging forcing the commuters to wade through flooded streets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderate rains in the city. It has further predicted cloudy sky with light rain for Monday.

The Weather Department reported that the visibility in Delhi stood at 900 meters at 10:30 am.

The rain was not heavy but kept coming in drizzles throughout the day in several areas of south, southwest, and Northern Delhi.

Following the rains, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality index was below 100 in most of the areas which lies under the moderate category.

However, there were no major traffic disruptions due to the rain but vehicles on the Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka to Bahadurgarh had to wade through waterlogged roads.