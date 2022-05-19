LHMC doctors call off strike hours after announcing withdrawal of services

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) called off its strike hours later it had announced to withdraw its services.

The services include withdrawal from all routine and emergency services.

Though the doctors had announced about the strike in the morning, they called off the same by the evening.

Later, in a statement, RDA said, “Considering the patient care in mind and assurance given by competent authority, we are resuming all the services with immediate effect. Although, if no necessary action is taken and culprits are not arrested, we will be compelled to resume our protest.”

Besides, as per the demand, RDA said that as per the discussion with higher authority, an institutional FIR has been registered.

It also stated that stringent action has been assured against all culprits under suitable sections.

As per the statement issued, “There will be an increase in number of bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable area. Besides, existing Quick Response Team will be strengthened with immediate effect and strict implementation of One patient and One relative protocol in the hospitals.”

Following an incident of intimidation and physical assault with on-duty doctors, including one female doctor, on May 18 night, the resident doctors had announced withdrawal from all services, routine as well as emergency on Thursday morning which they called off by evening.

“On May 18, resident doctors including one female doctor have been intimidated and assaulted by a patient’s relative. Such brutal attacks and inhuman behaviour with life saviours is not acceptable”, the RDA had said in a letter to Director of the LHMC.