LG approves high rise buildings in capital

At a high-level meeting of DDA chaired by Delhi LG Anil Baijal construction of high-rise buildings has been approved in the national capital.

Sky-high buildings will soon be constructed in Delhi, similar to the ones in Noida and Gurgaon.

According to sources, the new initiative will now allow private land developers and landowners to jointly develop residential plans with the vertical mix.

Rules related to the Additional Development Control have been approved in a DDA meeting, chaired by Anil Baijal, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

On Tuesday, Baijal approved the revised draft of the DDA’s land pooling plan. According to the DDA, the aim is to provide housing to the people of Delhi according to their needs.

Here’s what the project will mean to people:

High-speed mixed transport corridors will be developed for the first time in Delhi.

As stated earlier, this new project will involve vertical mixing, which means that commercial and residential housing can be built together. More multi-story housing will be constructed.

There will be a transfer of properties and a residential plot of at least 5,000 square meters will be developed. There will be more public plazas in open places for the general public.

The DDA has brought about these important changes according to the people’s suggestions. Under the re-designed land pooling policy, the DDA will take over a part of urban villages to develop, and the rest will remain with the landowners.

The remaining land could be used to start a housing project. The ADC (Additional Development Control) plan had been notified by the DDA as early as 2018.

The plan was undertaken in a bid to reduce the problems faced by people while purchasing land in the rural areas of Delhi.

According to the ADC, now landowners can also be made partners in the development process of an area.