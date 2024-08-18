Leader of Oppn in MCD slams civic body for poor sanitation, demands Mayor’s resignation

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation and former Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Sunday for its inept handling of sanitation issues in the national capital and demanded the Mayor’s resignation on moral grounds.

He also expressed concern over the deteriorating cleanliness situation in the city, particularly in the Central and Western zones, and called for the resignation of Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Singh alleged that the delay in forming the Standing Committee has stalled over 150 development projects, including issuing a new tender for garbage collection in the Central Zone. He emphasised that the non-formation of ward committees and the Standing Committee has caused significant delays in addressing key issues, including garbage collection.

According to Singh, the situation has worsened since the AAP government took control of the Municipal Corporation. He noted that residential areas and markets are witnessing increased garbage accumulation due to inadequate supervision and a non-functional garbage collection system. Complaints from residents in the Central and Western zones are rising, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the current state of sanitation

Singh also accused the AAP government of shifting blame onto officials instead of taking responsibility for the city’s cleanliness issues. He also alleged that despite public statements by AAP leaders, corrupt practices continue within the Municipal Corporation.

In light of the increased risk of diseases during the monsoon season, he called for intensified cleaning efforts, suggesting that operations be conducted in two to three shifts to improve sanitation across the city. He reiterated his demand for the Mayor’s resignation, citing the government’s failure to maintain cleanliness in Delhi.